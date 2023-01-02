Guwahati: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch a strategically important infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

He will ceremonially open the 100-metre Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district.

The development comes less than a month after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops near Tawang on the line of actual control (ALC) in the frontier state.

Such projects are particularly important as the Chinese have built up their side of the line of actual control, in terms of roads, airports and railway tracks, said an official.

It is important to have similar efforts on the Indian side in any case and also because of the Chinese threat, he said.

According to report, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has expedited the construction of the frontier highway, a “strategic project”.

Work on the project has already started in certain sections with heavy equipment being deployed to fast-track the whole process.

The 2,000-km-long road project, which was objected to by China in the past, will begin from Mago, near Bhutan, and pass through Tawang, Upper Subansiri, Tuting, Mechuka, Upper Siang, Debang Valley, Desali, Chaglagam, Kibithu, Dong, before ending at Vijayanagar near the Myanmar border.