Dibrugarh: The Indian Army has recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Army officials said 14 Rajput Regiment of Army recovered a huge stash of arms and ammunition from the jungle area of Phinbiro-I under Manmao police station on Monday.

It is suspected that the arms were hidden by a proscribed rebel outfit.

“The recovered items are one AK-56 Assault Rifle with 4 rounds of ammunition, two SBML gun, One .22 pistol with 3 rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of Pink power, one Bottle containing suspected explosive approx 450 grams,” said an official.

Several factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) are active in the Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Security forces have continued operations against the insurgent groups active in Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, several active cadres of different factions of NSCN had laid down their arms before security forces.