Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Enterprises to improve the state’s healthcare services and address the skills gap in the healthcare sector.

The MoU was signed in Itanagar in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Health Minister Alo Libang, and senior officials from both governments.

Under the MoU, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Enterprises will offer technical assistance to the Arunachal Pradesh government to strengthen the hill state’s tertiary healthcare systems and infrastructure.

A Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences will be established at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The Centre of Excellence will provide state-of-the-art treatment for kidney diseases, including dialysis and kidney transplants. It will also conduct research on kidney diseases and develop new treatments.

In addition, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Enterprises will train healthcare professionals in the state to improve their skills and knowledge. This will help to ensure that patients in Arunachal Pradesh have access to quality healthcare.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the MoU is a step forward in fulfilling the vision of providing affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is an endeavour of the government to bring the best of the tertiary healthcare services near to home thereby reducing the cost and also the psychological trauma the family has to go through for seeking such medical cares,” Khandu said.

Health Minister Alo Libang said the MoU is a major boost for the healthcare sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This partnership will greatly enhance the state’s healthcare infrastructure and contribute to the professional development of healthcare practitioners,” Libang said.

Dr Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises, said the company is committed to improving healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We believe that this partnership will give us a unique opportunity to serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh and make the state the healthcare services hub in the Northeast,” Saluja said.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the Board of Management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the hospital is committed to improving the healthcare ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are confident that working together with the state’s healthcare professionals, we can make a qualitative difference to the healthcare services in the region,” Swaroop said.