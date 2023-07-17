ITANAGAR: The frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh is ready to tackle any challenges that the monsoon season put forth.

This was claimed by chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu.

Measures have been taken by the state’s disaster management department to deal with the monsoon season, said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

He said that the Arunachal Pradesh government is looking into every kind of challenges that the monsoon season throws.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is ensuring the safety of residents, he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister also reiterated his appeal to the people of the state to not reside in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall.

It may be mentioned here that the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been hit by heavy rainfall and landslides over the past few weeks.

Communication via roads in various parts of the state have been disrupted due to landslides.