Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Guest Faculty position in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Tech, M. Tech and Ph.D in Computer Science and Engineering. Preference will be given to the candidates having Ph.D (Thesis Submitted or degree awarded) in Computer Science & Engineering. Degree from recognized Universities/Institutions will only be accepted. Ph.D Pursuing candidates also can apply.

Salary :

With Ph.D Degree (Thesis Submitted or degree awarded) : Rs.1,500/- per hour class

M.Tech with Ph.D Pursuing : Rs.1,000/- per hour class

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th August 2023 from 11.00 AM in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply : Candidates may send biodata along with necessary documents to nitapcsehod@gmail.com with subject “Application for the Guest Faculty position in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering “.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here