Guwahati: Former Khonsa (West) MLA Yumsem Matey was found deceased in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Tirap district along Indo-Myanmar border this evening, under mysterious circumstances.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, with initial reports suggesting possible involvement of militants.

Details remain unclear, but sources indicate that Matey was attending a function in Raho village when unidentified individuals whisked him away.

He was reportedly taken towards the Indo-Myanmar border, where his body was later discovered.

“We are awaiting further details and a thorough investigation is underway,” stated a spokesperson for the Tirap district police.

Matey, a prominent figure in Arunachal Pradesh politics, served as the Khonsa (West) MLA from 2009 to 2014 under the Congress party.

He later switched allegiance to the BJP in 2015. He was reportedly an aspirant for the upcoming 2024 state assembly elections from the same constituency.