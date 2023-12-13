ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to develop scripts of indigenous languages of the state.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that the state government is giving due importance to the indigenous languages of the state.

Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has been working to develop scripts of various indigenous languages of the state.

He said that developing of scripts of indigenous languages would ensure that children are taught their mother tongues and they remain connected to their roots.

Also read: Meghalaya exports 20 metric tons of Khasi mandarin oranges to Dubai

“The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to preserving the cultures and languages of all the indigenous communities of the state,” Khandu stated.

He added: “Khamptis and Monpas are lucky to have their own scripts, which are now being taught in schools.”

“We are working with community-based organisations to develop scripts, if possible, for the remaining communities or use the Roman script to teach indigenous languages to our children so that they always remain connected to our roots,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said.