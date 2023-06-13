BORDUMSA: Chakam Kumar Taikam, a respected figure and one of the first-generation graduates from the Tangsa community in Changlang district, passed away at his residence in Miao, Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Late Taikam, aged 89, had been unwell for the past few weeks due to multiple age-related ailments. His demise has deeply saddened hundreds of well-wishers, relatives, representatives of local NGOs, and government officials, who have come forward to offer condolences for the departed soul.

Late Taikam, a former Principal of Bordumsa Higher Secondary School, was an outstanding individual within the Tangsa community.

He dedicated over three decades to serving in various capacities in the Education department.

In 1971, he joined government service as a teacher and played a pivotal role in establishing the Government Primary School in Miao in 1972, an accomplishment that earned him the State Teacher’s Award, as stated by his son-in-law, Somlung Mossang.

Gabrial D Wangsu, the MLA of Kanubari, expressed his heartfelt sorrow and shared that Late Taikam, a native of Khasan Jugli village in Khasan, Changlang district, served as the headmaster of various schools in Kharsang, Sompoi, Manmow, and Koloriang.

He further added that Late Taikam held the position of Assistant Director of the State Resource Centre at the Directorate of Public Instructions, Naharlagun, before being promoted to Principal of GHSS, Bordumsa. He eventually took voluntary retirement in 2005.

Late Taikam was known for his honesty and dedication. Despite facing numerous challenges, he and his wife, Dharitri Taikam, who passed away in 2002, set a commendable example of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) by raising their five daughters.

All of their daughters have pursued successful careers as officers, including two who became engineers.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “Former Principal Shri Chakam Taikam was among the first generation of graduates from the Tangsa community.

He shall be remembered for moulding the lives of innumerable children. His passing away is sad news. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family. May Lord Buddha give peace to his soul.”

Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also shared his sorrow, remarking, “Saddened to learn about the passing away of former Principal Shri Chakam Taikam ji, one of the pioneering graduates from the Tangsa community.

His dedication to education has left an indelible impact on the lives of countless children, shaping their futures in profound ways.

During this difficult time of grief, extending my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Arunachal’s Cabinet Minister Kamlung Mossang, Executive Engineer PWD, Jairampur, and Er Mitung Mize, the son-in-laws of the deceased, also expressed deep condolences, referring to Late Taikam as an exemplary father who raised five courageous, brilliant, and successful daughters.

Late Taikam is survived by his five daughters and numerous grandchildren.