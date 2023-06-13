GUWAHATI: Convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to visit the districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi in Manipur on Wednesday (June 14).

During his possible visits to Chrachandpur and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur, NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to meet leaders of the Kuki community of the state.

If the NEDA convenor visits Manipur on June 14, this will be his second trip to the violence-ravaged Northeast state in the past one week.

During his last visit to Manipur on June 10, NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Manipur CM Biren Singh, cabinet ministers from the state and representatives of organisations.

After his visit, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that peace and stability in Manipur is of utmost important.

“For us (BJP), peace and stability in Manipur are very important,” NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also discussed the current security situation in Manipur with chief minister Biren Singh.

Later on June 11, convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met leaders of the Kuki outfits under suspension of operations (SoO).

NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met at least four leaders of two Kuki rebel groups from Manipur under SoO in Guwahati.

According to sources, the meeting was fruitful, with the Kuki leaders hoping for restoration of peace in Manipur following the intervention of the NEDA convenor.