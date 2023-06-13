Aizawl: Mizoram will send a delegation led by sports minister Robert Romawia Royte to pursue a relief it has sought for over 10,700 internally displaced people (IDP) from violence-hit Manipur, a senior home department official said on Monday.

The Mizoram government had sought financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 10 crore from Centre as a relief to the internally displaced people taking shelter in the northeastern state, the official said.

State home department commissioner and secretary H. Lalengamawia said that Royte accompanied by some officials would visit Delhi this week to meet the leaders at the Centre over the relief the state government had asked last month.

He will also accompany the minister, he said.

According to Lalengmawia, the state government is yet to receive a response from the Centre about the financial assistance.

Initially, the state government had sought Rs. 5 crore as immediate relief to the displaced people.

However, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had submitted a fresh application seeking monetary assistance to the tune of Rs. 10 crore as relief to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital during May 25 to May 30, he said.

He said that the Mizoram team led by Royte will also ask the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send a team to visit relief camps and take stock of the IDP from Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram.

According to the state home department, the total number of IDP from strife-torn Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram rose to 10,808 on Monday.

A total of 164 people entered the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

The IDP took shelter in all 11 districts, it said.

Assam border Kolasib district hosts the largest number of IDPs at 3,834, closely followed by Aizawl district at 3,765 while the Manipur border Saitual district hosts 2,574 IDPs.

Mizoram is also currently hosting more than 34,000 refugees from Myanmar and over 700 from Bangladesh.