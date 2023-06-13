MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has voiced concern over the incidents of violence in Manipur.

Taking to the twitter, Richa Chadha said “Manipur is burning”.

Notably, this is for the first time that a Bollywood actor expressed concern over the violence in Manipur, since mayhem broke in the state on May 3.

Also read: Mizoram seeks relief package from Centre for Manipur’s violence-hit displaced people

Earlier, renowned filmmaker and actor from Manipur Priyakanta Laishram had expressed concerns over the state and central governments’ alleged inaction and negligence over the Northeast state’s appalling situation.

“We are let down by both the state and central governments. How long will our leaders continue to make newsworthy pronouncements that have nothing to do to resolve the dire circumstances? There have been non-stop killings, shootings, internet censorship, and property destruction for more than a month now, which has displaced countless numbers of individuals and many were rendered homeless. Do the individuals lounging in their comfortable chairs even understand what being homeless means? How much more bloodshed is necessary to bring back normalcy again?” Priyakanta had said.

Manipur-born Priyakanta Laishram is a multi-award-winning director, actor, writer, producer, editor, and TV host who is recognised for his socially conscious films.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.