GUWAHATI: The Assam government, on Tuesday (June 13), launched a YouTube channel for students at primary levels.

The YouTube channel was launched by the Assam elementary education department in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam.

The YouTube channel has been launched to provide online educational content for students of classes 1 to 5 across Assam.

The YouTube channel, named Ekaksha Assam, has educational content in both Assamese and English for students of classes 1 to 5.

This announcement was made by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The YouTube channel has been launched to make educational content easily accessible for students in primary schools of Assam.

The Assam education minister also informed that educational content have been uploaded on the YouTube channel.