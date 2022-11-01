Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struckArunachal Pradesh’s Tawang today (Tuesday), the National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4:07 am and was centered 81 km north of Tawang at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 04:07:56 IST, Lat: 27.63 & Long: 92.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

Yesterday, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had hit South of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh.

On September 18, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley.

The Northeast region of the country falls in the high seismic zone.

As many as 17 earthquakes of small magnitudes (less than 3) occurred between 1 and 30 September in the country this year.

Six earthquakes of magnitude above 5 occurred during the month in the region. Further, the report added that a total of 35 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory; of which seven earthquakes occurred in Maharashtra and four in Ladakh during the period.