Guwahati: An Earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck Moirang in Manipur early Friday morning, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake had an epicenter 100 km South East of Moirang town in Manipur and a depth of 110 kilometers.

The tremors were felt at 23.83 latitudes and 94.45 longitudes.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 10:02:16 IST, Lat: 23.83 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 100km SE of Moirang, Manipur,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

No loss of life and properties have been reported.