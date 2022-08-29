Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake took place at 6.24 pm and the epicentre was at Dibang Valley, the NCS said, adding that the depth of the tremor was 5-km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2022, 18:24:05 IST, Lat: 28.88 & Long: 96.00, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh,” the NCS tweeted.

