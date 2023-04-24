ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday visited a model village developed under Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG).

Arunachal Chief Minister Khandu said the model village beautifully illustrates close bonding with nature by furthering sustainable development.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khandu twitted:

‘Delighted to have visited LSDG – Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals – model village, that beautifully illustrates close bonding with nature by furthering sustainable development, on Panchayati Raj Day.’

‘Arunachal, in coordination with Panchayati Raj Department, is spearheading localisation of SDGs by convergence planning to further lessen the poverty in Amrit Kaal,’ the tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister further read.

Also interacted with Self Help Groups and discussed ways of boosting cooperation for further development of tribal art. Display of various products made by SHGs at exhibition sponsored by @TribalAffairsIn shows the age-old skills, tradition of tribal communities.



Khandu further tweeted:

‘Also interacted with Self Help Groups and discussed ways of boosting cooperation for further development of tribal art.

Display of various products made by SHGs at exhibition sponsored by @TribalAffairsIn shows the age-old skills, tradition of tribal communities.’

‘Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission is doing great job by promoting these arts,’ the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The SDGs localization is translating the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development into local actions and impacts that contribute to the global achievement of the SDGs.

The 2030 Agenda emphasizes the need for an inclusive and localized approach to the SDGs.

