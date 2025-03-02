Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Christian Forum (APCF) has reaffirmed its commitment to a democratic movement against the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, vowing to push for its complete repeal.

The forum’s demand clashed with the state government’s position during a meeting with the state Home Minister Mama Natung in Itanagar on Tuesday.

While Natung, who also heads the Indigenous Faith Department, assured that the Arunachal Pradesh government would consider amending the Act, APCF leaders rejected the proposal, insisting on outright repeal. They reiterated that Christianity should be recognized as an indigenous faith in Arunachal Pradesh.

A 47-year-old law – APFRA was enacted in 1978 under the state’s first Chief Minister, P.K. Thungon, with the intent to protect indigenous religious practices from external influences.

However, the law remained dormant for nearly five decades—until a Gauhati High Court order directed the Arunachal government to frame rules for its enforcement.

Originally designed to prevent religious conversions through force, fraud, or inducement, the Act mandates that all conversions be reported to district authorities and imposes penalties of up to two years in prison and a Rs 10,000 fine for violations.

The Act defines “conversion” as renouncing one religion to adopt another and categorizes Buddhism, nature worship, and Vaishnavism as indigenous faiths, while Christianity remains excluded.

The implementation of the Act has triggered strong opposition from Arunachal’s Christian community, which makes up 30.26% of the state’s population (according to the 2011 Census). Critics argue that the law is biased against Christians and could be misused to restrict religious freedoms.

Following the failed meeting, APCF President Narh Miri stated that no resolution was reached as the government remained firm on enforcing the High Court’s directive. However, APCF rejects any compromise short of a full repeal.

“The Home Minister assured us of continued discussions, but we are clear—we want the Act scrapped, not amended,” Miri asserted.

To escalate pressure, the APCF has announced a peaceful demonstration outside the state Assembly on March 6 and has already staged an eight-hour hunger strike in Naharlagun on February 17.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged people not to misinterpret the law, arguing that it was introduced to preserve cultural heritage, not suppress religious practices.

“Since 1978, the Act has existed only on paper. No rules were framed. However, when an individual took the matter to the Gauhati High Court, the Court ordered the government to frame the rules within six months,” Khandu explained during the Statehood Day celebrations.

Despite the government’s assurances, APCF leaders remain unconvinced. APCF Secretary-General James Techi Tara warned that the Christian community will not accept partial reforms.

“This is a 46-year-long struggle. It cannot be resolved in one meeting. We welcome dialogue, but we reject amendments—we demand full repeal,” Tara declared.

The APCF also criticized the exclusion of Christianity from the state’s definition of indigenous faiths.

“We are not here to create religious divisions. We believe in unity and peace. Christians are also indigenous to Arunachal Pradesh and deserve recognition,” Miri added.