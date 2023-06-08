ITANAGAR: Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has expressed serious concern over continued reports of violence in Manipur, where Christians are allegedly being targeted.

In a press statement, the ACF said, “A discord between two communities that apparently began because of disagreement on ST status to one of them, has been given religious colour.”

“This is no more an ethnic clash as is evident from the targets of arson, looting and brutal murders that are taking place. If it is only an ethnic clash then why should Hindu Meiteis destroy churches belonging to Meitei Christians,” the ACF questioned.

“The looting of a large number of lethal weapons from the government armory is obviously done with the connivance of the ruling party which is orchestrating this mayhem in cahoots with the miscreants,” the ACF alleged.

Also read: Over 10,000 displaced from Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram

While condemning the failure of the central government to fulfill its much touted ‘raj dharma’ in Manipur, the ACF appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh government to make use of their good offices to do whatever is possible to bring peace in Manipur.