Itanagar: The Orange Festival, known to be India’s first adventure and music festival has a great lineup of shows this year.

Scheduled to be held from December 15, 2022, the festival will go on till December 18 at Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Assam: 4 ‘kidnapped’ girls from Arunachal rescued from Guwahati lodge

While the festival is expected to be a perfect escape for a four- day-extravaganza of songs, art and adventure, the festival this time has the Reggae band Big Mountain as the latest attraction.

The band will be performing on December 17.

While the early bird tickets have been sold out, day-wise ticket booking for the festival will begin soon.

Also Read: Assam govt to create 100 new posts in lower judiciary

Big Mountain is an American band known for its remake of Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way”, which became a top 10 hit single in the US in early 1994, reaching No 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100, No 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and No 2 in the UK.