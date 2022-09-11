Guwahati: Assam government as a step towards faster dispensation of justice in the state, will create around 100 new positions in the lower judiciary, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

He said the Centre has approved Rs 9,000 crore for improvement of judicial infrastructure and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crore as its share.

Sarma was addressing the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in Guwahati.

In addition to that, the Assam government will provide another Rs 300 crore in this regard, he said.

Assam government is also contemplating various welfare schemes for those who retire from active practising, Sarma added.

Many people, despite being victims of circumstances, hesitate to seek legal help, as chasing justice often becomes an expensive affair, owing to the long process involved with it, he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Gauhati High Court Museum, built at the old block of the Guwahati High Court premises in the presence of the chief minister.

Various items, such as handwritten copies of the Constitution of India, robes, wigs of retired and past judges, and litho machines, among others are on display in the museum.