DIBRUGARH: The NSCN(K-YA) on Tuesday finally released Napho Boham a village headman from their captivity.

Napho Nigam was abducted by five NSCN(K-YA) cadres on May 7.

The alleged cadres were in combat dress with long-range weapons when abducting the person.

Longding SP Vikran Harimohan Meena confirmed the safe release of Nigam on Tuesday from the clutches of the insurgent group.

Napho Boham is the village head of Lauksim village in Arunachal’s Longding district.

Also Read: Assam: A slip of the tongue made Amit Shah the Prime Minister?

According to sources the NSCN cadres had taken him and hid him in the jungles in the vicinity of Jaboka village of Nagaland’s Mon district.

The abductee was safely recovered after efforts by the security forces near Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh border.

A police official said all efforts were carried out by security forces for the safe recovery of the abductee.

“The abductee was found visibly in good health and has been sent for further medical check-up,” a police source said.

As per information, the abduction took place on the intervening night of May 7 and 8 when an armed group of suspected NSCN (K-YA) insurgents sneaked in from Laukun village of Mon district and abducted Gaon Burah.

Also Read: Assam: Woman allegedly kills 5-year-old daughter before attempting suicide in Dergaon

A group of angry youth of the Kanubari area came out in protest against the abduction of the Gaon Burah.

The youth express their deep resentment against the illegal activities of the insurgent groups operating in the Longding district.

The Wancho youth and villagers of the Kanubari area turned up in large numbers in Lauxim village, displaying placards and banners against the insurgents.