Guwahati: A construction worker abducted by NSCN-Yung Aung (NSCN-YA) cadres from a work site in Pongchau in Arunachal Pradesh was killed during an encounter on last Sunday between security forces and NSCN-Khaplang-Yung Aung (NSCN-KYA) militants.

According to sources, Giyas Uddin, an employee of PSK Enterprise at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pongchau, died in the crossfire.

The incident followed the Friday night abduction of Giya Uddin and site supervisor Janlung Wangpan from the Pangchao area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, which borders Myanmar. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation by the Army and Assam Rifles was launched in Pangchao on Sunday.

A defence spokesperson reported that during the ensuing firefight, three NSCN-KYA cadres were killed. Security forces also recovered four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other war-like materials.

The abduction of the two workers on April 25 had triggered massive search operation, culminating in the gunfight. Site supervisor Wangpan was rescued by security forces and has since returned home safely.

The slain NSCN-KYA cadres were reportedly Myanmarese nationals. Additionally, two other cadres, one from Arunachal Pradesh and another from Nagaland, were apprehended during the operation.

The bodies of the suspected militants were recovered from the encounter site and taken to Mon district in Nagaland by Nagaland police for further investigation, as the incident occurred near the border of Longwa (Nagaland) and Pongchau (Arunachal Pradesh).

Initial media reports had suggested the involvement of NSCN-K (Angmai-Mulatonu) cadres. However, the group clarified that they are currently engaged in peace talks with the Indian government and had no involvement in the confrontation.

Subsequently, NSCN-K (YA) confirmed in a statement that their cadres were the ones killed in the encounter.