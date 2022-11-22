Tinsukia: Two cadres of NSCN-KYA surrendered before a joint team of Assam Rifles and police in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The surrendered militants have been identified as Thowang Kongkang and Kimong Mitpo, both hailing from Laju circle in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The development came on the backdrop of series of protest faced by the insurgent outfit from the villagers and students organization of Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources in Assam Rifles, the cadres realised that most of the promises made by the group during recruitment were empty and their ideology is false.

“The atmosphere provided by the security forces coupled with the pressure from villagers helped the duo take this decision and join the mainstream.”

The two surrendered militants also deposited two pistols with security forces.

“Demotivated and tired of the false narratives of the insurgent groups, the two individuals decided to shun arms and become part of the mainstream,” a source said.

It added, “So far 70 cadres including some senior ones have surrendered so far.”

In October this year, suspected militants of NSCN (K-YA) shot dead a 70-year-old trader at Longding town, triggering a massive revolt against the group.