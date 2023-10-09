Itanagar: A total of 31 butterfly species were documented in the 10th edition of the three-day Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) at the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Lower Subansiri district.

The participants documented 31 butterfly species, including the iconic Bhutan glory, the spectacle swordtail, the chocolate jungle queen, and the great hockey stick sailer. They also recorded 30 bird species, underscoring the astonishing biodiversity of the region.

Organized by NGO NgunuZiro, in collaboration with the environment, forest & climate change department, the event saw the participation of 38 individuals, including research scholars, students, and working professionals.

The data collected during this year’s event will play a crucial role in ongoing conservation efforts.

The event also included capacity-building sessions to equip the participants with skills for nature guiding, and to offer them insights into observing nature from a tourist’s perspective.

In order to minimize environmental impact, the organizers strictly adhered to zero-waste principles, abstaining from the use of plastic materials and employing eco-friendly alternatives for banners, plates, and glasses. The participants were also briefed on responsible wildlife viewing.

NgunuZiro secretary Punyo Chada said, “Ziro Butterfly Meet serves as a platform for enthusiasts to nurture their passion and contribute to the broader cause of conservation. We are elated by the success of this year’s event and hope that it serves as an inspiration for more individuals to appreciate and safeguard our natural world.”