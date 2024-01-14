Dibrugarh: A clash between two communities in Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday night resulted in injuries to at least 15 individuals.

The incident escalated from a verbal spat between two youths from different communities, leading to the use of sharp weapons and firearms.

Reports confirm that all injured individuals have been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The Namsai police have affirmed the occurrence and assured that the situation is now under control. To maintain law and order, 144CrPc has been imposed, and the authorities are implementing various measures to address the situation.

A local resident stated, “Gunshots were heard during the incident, and the confrontation escalated with the use of sharp weapons and firearms.”

The police are actively working to investigate the root cause of the clash, said an official.

Namsai District administration has issued a prohibitory order after the clash between two communities.

“An incident of clash between All Tai Khamti Singpho Youths and Adivasi Youths of Namsai causing serious law and order problem has happened during the intervening night of 14/01/2024. Whereas the situations still remains volatile which may flare up at any time further deteriorating the law and order situation,” the order stated.

It is expedient to put effective preventive measures immediately in place to control the situation, therefore, the Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate, Namsai in exercise of power conferred under section 144 Cr.PC, has prohibited gathering of more than 4 individuals at a particular place at a time from 2nd Mile, Namsai to APIL Colony, Namsai.

It has also banned carrying of lethal weapons (like Gun, Dao, Bow & Arrows, lathis). In response to the unrest, the Tinsukia district administration has issued an advisory for pilgrims traveling to Parshuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh.

In light of the information received from the Namsai District Administration, pilgrims are advised to avoid the Kakopathar-Dirak Gate route.

Instead, alternative routes through Doomdooma-Rupai Siding-Talap-Sunpura or Doomdooma-Rupai Siding-Talap-Chapakhowa-Shantipur Gate-Roing are recommended until further notice.