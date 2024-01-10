Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of temporary Guest Faculty in the Department of

Electrical Engineering. National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (also known as NIT Arunachal Pradesh or NITAP) is a public technical and research institute located at Jote near Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and is recognized as an Institute of National Importance. NIT Arunachal Pradesh started its functioning from 2010 in a temporary campus in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Doi Chira : A heavenly dish relished with delight in Assam

Qualification :

M. Tech and Ph.D in Electrical Engineering

Preference will be given to the candidates having Ph.D (Thesis Submitted or degree awarded) in

Electrical Engineering. Degree from recognized Universities/Institutions will only be accepted.

Ph.D Pursuing candidates also can apply

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about the Hanuman Garhi Temple

Salary :

With Ph.D Degree (Thesis Submitted or degree awarded) : Rs.1,500/- per hour class

M.Tech with Ph.D Pursuing : Rs.1,000/- per hour class

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd February 2024 from 11.00 AM in the Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may send BIODATA along with necessary documents to rajenpudur1977@gmail.com with subject “Application for the Guest Faculty position in the Department of Electrical Engineering”.

The selected guest faculties shall be considered for one semester only, till last teaching

day of the semester.

Persons who are engaged in any full-time job in any organization shall not be considered

for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here