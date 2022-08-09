Applications are invited for 28 vacant project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based positions.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : Archaeological exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Archaeological exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII pass

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : An Understanding and Documentation of Dynamics in Customary Laws : An Anthropological Study among Nah women of Taksing Circle, A.P.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Mental Health and Help Seeking Behaviour among the Youths of Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology, Management, Psychology, Gender Study or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales of Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Tribal Studies, Linguistics, Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Artist

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales of Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : Work experience preferred

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales of Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII pass

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Empowerment Through Education : A Study of ADI Tribe of East Siang District, A.P.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Role of Education in Social Development among Tribals of Arunachal Pradesh : A Case Study

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Apatani Tribal Youths and Employment Avenues in Ziro Valley of A.P.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Apatani Tribal Youths and Employment Avenues in Ziro Valley of A.P.

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII pass

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : Sanitation among the Scheduled Tribe of Papumpare District of A.P. : A Case Study of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Sanitation among the Scheduled Tribe of Papumpare District of A.P. : A Case Study of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII pass

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their original documents, updated CV and self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

