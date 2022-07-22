Applications are invited for various research based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.
Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associates for the research project “A research cum intervention multi-centric study to strengthen National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) by implementing programme guidelines for TB using novel strategies to address the various challenges faced by the programme in selected states and specific population/communities in India” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Md Asghar.
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : PhD in Anthropology / allied subjects with proven experience of fieldwork
Salary : Rs. 47,000/- (+9% HRA) per month
Also Read: Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : MPhil / two years in PhD course in Anthropology / allied subjects
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- (+9% HRA) per month
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MA /MSc in Anthropology / allied subjects
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month consolidated
Name of post : Lab Technician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician with at least one year of working experience.
Desirable qualification: Working experience in NTEP.
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month consolidated
Name of post : Junior Nursing Staff
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ANM with five years of experience from a recognized institute/ board.
Desirable qualification: Working experience in NTEP.
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month consolidated
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th July, 2022 from 10:00 am onwards in the department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh
How to apply : Candidates should bring all the required documents/ certificates in original and a photostat copy along with their CV/ Biodata at the time of interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022