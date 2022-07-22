Applications are invited for various research based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associates for the research project “A research cum intervention multi-centric study to strengthen National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) by implementing programme guidelines for TB using novel strategies to address the various challenges faced by the programme in selected states and specific population/communities in India” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Md Asghar.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Anthropology / allied subjects with proven experience of fieldwork

Salary : Rs. 47,000/- (+9% HRA) per month

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MPhil / two years in PhD course in Anthropology / allied subjects

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- (+9% HRA) per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA /MSc in Anthropology / allied subjects

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician with at least one year of working experience.

Desirable qualification: Working experience in NTEP.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Junior Nursing Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ANM with five years of experience from a recognized institute/ board.

Desirable qualification: Working experience in NTEP.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month consolidated

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th July, 2022 from 10:00 am onwards in the department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring all the required documents/ certificates in original and a photostat copy along with their CV/ Biodata at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

