Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh at 6:34 am on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam’s Tezpur.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake’s epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or damage to property were reported.