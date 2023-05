GUWAHATI: A major earthquake has been reported from the Northeast state of Assam.

The earthquake has been recorded to be of 4.4 magnitude in the Richter scale.

Earthquake magnitude: 4.4

Occurred on: 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST

Location: Latitude: 26.68 & Longitude: 92.35,

Depth: 15 Km,

Region: Sonitpur, Assam,

(This is a breaking story)