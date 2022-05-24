Itanagar: Namdapha National Park cum Tiger Reserve will be closed to visitors from June 1 to August 31, 2022.

An official informed that the park will be shut to every visitor and will also be closed for film shooting purposes during this period.

Although the exact reason was not stated, officials informed that it is a routine process and due to the changing weather scene, the closure of the park is scheduled.

A notification by the park authorities stated, “In pursuance of the recommendation of Technical Committee NTCA, New Delhi and as per the approval conveyed by the PCCF(Wildlife & Bio-Diversity), Itanagar vide letter No.CWL/Gen/13(37)/06-07/483 Dated 28th June 2019, Namdapha National Park cum Tiger Reserve shall remain closed to visitors for all-purpose of tourism including film shooting etc. w.e.f 1st June 2022 to 31 Aug 2022.”

Namdapha National Park is a 1,985 km2 (766 sq mi) large protected area in Arunachal Pradesh of Northeast India.

With more than 1,000 floral and about 1,400 faunal species, it is a biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas.

The national park harbours the northernmost lowland evergreen rainforests in the world.