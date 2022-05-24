Kokrajhar: In another shocking incident in Kokrajhar district, a 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped Monday evening under the Salakati police outpost in Kokrajhar district.

This incident has been claimed to be the third such incident this month.

According to the police, the minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons as she was on her way back home from a nearby shop on Monday evening.

While returning, the accused allegedly took her to an isolated place and “raped her”.

The police said that the girl was then threatened to remain silent about the incident.

However, she informed her family about the incident, the police said.

Following this, a case was registered with the police and three persons were picked up.

The arrested persons were booked under Kokrajhar PS Case No. 247/22 u/s 363/368/376(3)/376(d)(a)/34 IPC R/W Sec 06 of POCSO Act.