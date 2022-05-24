Guwahati: In a horrific accident, at least two people were killed while seven were reported to be severely injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a passenger van in Nagaon’s Kaliabor.

As per reports, the accident was reported in the afternoon near the Hatibandha area of Kaliabor.

One of the deceased was identified as Masuda Rahmatullah. Another victim of the accident is yet to be identified.

The injured persons were admitted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH).

They are said to be in a critical condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, five persons were killed while two others were seriously injured after a speeding truck trampled over them at Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang.

The incident took place on NH 15 near Sipajhar police station when they were out for their morning walk.

While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital in Guwahati.

Two injured persons were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

Three of the victims have been identified as Jintumani Ahmed, Indadul Haque and Jaymati Barua, 75.

The driver and helper of the truck (no AS-11-BC–1555) fled the spot after the accident.