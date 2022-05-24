Guwahati: Darrang district’s Industries and Commerce Centre general manager was arrested by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti–Corruption on graft charges on Tuesday.

The arrested official has been identified as Hemanta Kumar Talukder.

As per reports, he was arrested based on a complaint that Talukder had demanded Rs 15000 as a bribe for sanctioning a loan under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

The complainant unwilling to pay the bribe moved the V&AC.

Based on the complaint, the team laid a trap to nab the accused.

During the operation, Talukder was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on Tuesday.

The officials seized the money from Talukder and he was immediately arrested on the spot.

A case was registered in the ACB police station under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988( as amended in 2018).