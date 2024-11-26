Dibrugarh: The ‘Chalo Loko’ festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in Khonsa in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The Nocte people – also known as the Nocte Naga – dressed in traditional attire, enthusiastically participated in the festival.

The term Loku, used by the Nocte Naga in their dialect, is derived from Lofe -meaning to drive out – and Rang-Ku – meaning season Hence, Loku literally signifies driving out the old season of the year.

The festival is celebrated in some villages during July or August and in others after the harvest of Ahu crop in October or November.

After calculating the phases of the waxing moon, the date for starting the festival is fixed by the village elders.

Every Nocte village echoes with the declaration of the date for the celebration of Loku.

Local MLA Wanglin Lowangdong said the vibrant festival highlights the richness of cultural diversity.

“The festival connects people from diverse cultural backgrounds. It holds historical significance as a post-harvest celebration and the Nocte people celebrate it with great enthusiasm,” he added.

Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering, who attended the festival, said it was a rich cultural celebration of the Nocte people, showcasing the beautiful heritage of their tribe.

“Preserving such cultural heritage is significant, and we are proud of our diverse traditions,” he added.