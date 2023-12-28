Guwahati: In a two-day assessment and inspection trip, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), PKH Singh along with the chief engineer of Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) toured the Aalo-Tato-Menchukha axis under the area of responsibility of HQ 44 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) on December 26 and 27.

The visit encompassed a review of key projects, interaction with troops, labours and highlighting of the BRO commitment to strengthening the region’s connectivity and socioeconomic development.

ADGBR (E) lauded the efforts of 92 Road Construction Company (RCC) in the upgradation of the Aalo-Kaying road with state of art road aesthetics and road safety measures which brought a new sense of modernization to border roads.

The ADGBR (E) also inspected the upgradation works of Kaying-Tato Road to NHDL specifications and emphasized on the judicious use of resources and timely completion of works while maintaining the quality as per laid down norms.

Singh appreciated the use of precast drains and culverts and stressed that there is an urgent need to upgrade and adopt better technologies and materials in the work undertaken by the BRO to ensure the timely completion of strategic road infrastructure.

The ADGBR (E) inspected the ongoing Engineering Procurement Contract works on Tato-Menchukha Road.

Singh was briefed on the progress by the Officer Commanding 1443 BCC. He interacted with the contractor working on Tato-Menchukha Road and directed them to expedite the pace of construction to complete the works within the stipulated time while ensuring the highest quality standards despite all the challenges of working in remote terrain.

The ADG interacted with the BRO personnel at all work sites and directed them to work in mission mode to best utilise the working season ahead.

Before his departure to Pasighat, the ADGBR (E) lauded the efforts of Project Brahmank in the development of infrastructure and in providing connectivity to the far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh and urged to maintain the same spirit and motivation in connecting the remotest corners of the country to the mainstream.