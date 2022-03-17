Guwahati: Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate the festival with all they can as for the past two years, COVID-19 had kept the mood dampened.

As COVID-19 was around, the festive mood of people was quite dampened and many even did not participate in major celebrations.

However, this year with the COVID-19 pandemic almost being out of the scene, people have geared up to celebrate a wonderful holi.

Keeping this in mind, here are 5 precautions and safety tips for celebrating a safe holi:

While sharing colours, natural colours should be a priority. This is because synthetic or permanent colours are most of the time harmful to skin and hair. Natural colours on the other hand are gentle on the skin. Before going out to play with the colours, one should apply the cream (whichever suits the individual) on the face in order to keep the face protected from any side effects or allergies. The hair should also be oiled so that the colours do not stick to the hair. Applying cream to the face also helps in removing the colours later. Another precaution to be taken is wearing old or worn-out clothes while playing with the colours. Wearing old clothes will keep your new ones or the good ones safe from the stains that are supposed to damage the fabric of the clothes. Always keep a pair of old ones just for the colours. Ensure that you play gently with the colours. You should also ask your friends to be gentle with your face. When applying colours to one’s face, always asked them if they are allergic to any substance. Ensure that while the colours are applied, they don’t end up in one’s eyes or mouth. Eyes and lips should be closed when someone is applying the colours on your face. As another holi precaution, sunglasses should be worn to protect the eyes from chemical colours and water. even if the skin and your clothes are safe, you should pay extra attention to the eyes. The colours from the pichkaris and the water balloon can be harmful if it ends up in the eyes. Eyes are extremely sensitive and should be kept protected at all times.

These were some of the precautions for holi. Keep in mind to have a happy and safe holi.