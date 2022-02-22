The Indian embassy in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, is making arrangements of flights out of Ukraine, to bring back Indian citizens residing in the country.

The urgency in arranging additional flights out of Ukraine by the Indian embassy comes after Russia ordered its troops to enter into Donbas region of Ukraine.

The advisory was issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine at the border.

“In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised,” the Indian embassy said in an advisory.

A total of four flights are scheduled to depart Kyiv for New Delhi between February 25 and March 6.

Meanwhile, scheduled flights of airliners – Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc continue to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine, on Tuesday, once again asked Indian students to leave that country temporarily, after Russia recognised independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

“The embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students,” it said.

“Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities,” the mission added in a fresh advisory.

Notably, Russia has ordered its troops to enter into eastern Ukraine.

The Russian troops have been ordered by President Vladimir Putin to enter into separatists-held region of Donbas in Ukraine.

Russia has recognised independence of separatist-controlled provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas region of Ukraine.

Russia said the troops would be on a ‘peacekeeping’ mission in the Donbas region.

However, the United States has called Russia’s ‘peacekeeping’ mission as ‘nonsense’.

The US has accused Russia of creating a pretext for war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president has said that his country is “not afraid of anything or anyone”.

Donbas is a Russian-speaking-ethnicity majority region of Ukraine, some of whose territory is occupied by two unrecognized separatist states – the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, after the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War.

