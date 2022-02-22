Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur will decide the state’s future for the next 25 years.

“These polls will decide next 25 years of Manipur. The process of stability and peace that started in the last 5 years now have to be made permanent,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi further said that the work done by the BJP’s “double engine” government has laid the foundation for development in Manipur over the next 25 years.

Modi said: “In the last five years, BJP’s double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. Our work in the last five years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years.”

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: NPP will not be part of next government, says Assam CM at BJP rally

PM Narendra Modi was addressing a BJP election rally at Luwangsangbam sports complex in Imphal, Manipur.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress while addressing the mega BJP rally in Imphal.

“Congress never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed,” Modi said.