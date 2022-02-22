Russia has ordered its troops to enter into eastern Ukraine.

The Russian troops have been ordered by President Vladimir Putin to enter into separatists-held region of Donbas in Ukraine.

Russia has recognised independence of separatist-controlled provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas region of Ukraine.

Russia said the troops would be on a ‘peacekeeping’ mission in the Donbas region.

However, the United States has called Russia’s ‘peacekeeping’ mission as ‘nonsense’.

The US has accused Russia of creating a pretext for war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president has said that his country is “not afraid of anything or anyone”.

Donbas is a Russian-speaking-ethnicity majority region of Ukraine, some of whose territory is occupied by two unrecognized separatist states – the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, after the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War.