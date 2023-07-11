New Delhi: A helicopter with six people on board crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday.

According to reports, five bodies have been recovered from the crash site, and rescue operations are underway to find the remaining person.

The helicopter, a Manang Air flight, took off from Surki in Solukhumbu district at 9:45 am and was out of contact within 15 minutes. It crashed at Lamjura in the same district, according to the Kathmandu Post.

The crash was reported by locals who found the wreckage at Chihandanda in Lamjura. The reason for the crash is still unknown, but police believe that the helicopter may have hit a tree on the hilltop.

The five bodies that have been recovered have not yet been identified. Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung, the Nepali pilot, is believed to be one of the passengers.

The helicopter, with a call sign of 9N-AMV, was en route to Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital city. Its last location was tracked at 10:12 am in the Lamjura Pass area.

