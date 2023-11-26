Guwahati: The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has suffered a significant setback, losing a major camp in Myanmar amid the ongoing violence in Manipur.

According to reports, the UNLF camp, located in upper Tamu township, approximately 4 kilometres from Moreh, India’s last border town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, was raided and captured by a joint force of the Democratic Forces – Peoples Defence Force (PDF) and the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-Burma).

The raid resulted in the confiscation of documents and a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

The UNLF camp, established with the assistance of the Myanmar Junta in 2020, was situated more than 2 miles east of Thanan village.

The clash between the UNLF and the forces lasted for approximately one hour.