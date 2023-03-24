Guwahati: Three Mizoram residents, including a woman, have been found dead in a jungle inside Myanmar near the international border.

The three from Mizoram had gone missing on March 19 after they set out for Myanmar from Ainak village in Siaha district.

According to Mizoram police, the three had been held hostage by some people who were once involved with a rebel group before they disassociated from it.

It is believed that the three were killed for failing to return the full amount of the money meant for purchasing weapons.

The charred bodies were recovered from a forest inside Myanmar about two kilometres from the international border on Thursday.

The perpetrators of the crime are believed to be from Myanmar and the state police have launched an investigation to track the accused.

Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar.