Guwahati: Recent reports of multiple drone attacks in the Chin Hills region of Myanmar have sent shockwaves throughout the country, as the conflict between the Myanmar Army and the National Unity Government’s armed wing, the PDF, continues to escalate.

According to reports, the PDF has also stepped up its attacks, adding to the already high tensions in the region. While the exact casualties are not being communicated by the Myanmar Army, rebels claim that the figures are substantial. This, along with the imposition of martial law, has left the people of Myanmar on edge.

Adding to the confusion, the objectives of both the PDF and the Ethnic Armed Group appear to be different. However, the apparent synergy between their actions has raised questions about the possibility of coordination.

Defence sources are closely monitoring the situation, although they remain non-committal on the issue. It remains unclear whether the simultaneous attacks are a coincidence or if there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

As the conflict in Myanmar continues to escalate, the international community is closely watching and waiting for a resolution to this complicated and dangerous situation.