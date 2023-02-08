DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College was accorded with ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Members of the NAAC assessment team visited the college on 2nd February 2023.

The team praised the academic and administrative sectors along with the quality of students, regularity of teaching practices, achievements in the fields of education and culture etc.

Along with other sectors, the team expressed their satisfaction with the infrastructural facilities of the college.

The principal of the college, Sashi Kanta Saikia said that for the last five years, teachers, staff and students of the college worked very hard to upgrade the status of the college to an ‘A’ grade.

“Due to such efforts, the college is being able to upgrade from a 2.85 CGPA of the last NAAC assessment to a 3.03 CGPA and receive an ‘A’ grade”, he added.

Saikia also said that this NAAC visit also helped in self-assessment by identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the institution.