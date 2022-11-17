Yangon: The military in Myanmar on Thursday said that almost 6,000 prisoners, including a former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist and an Australian economics adviser will be released.

Several prominent people were jailed after Myanmar witnessed a military coup last year.

The people to be released include former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota.

As per reports, these people would be released to mark “National Day”.

In total, the military will release 5,774 prisoners including around 600 women.

The former British envoy, Bowman served as ambassador from 2002 to 2006.

She was detained with her husband in August as she did not declare that she was living at an address different from the one listed on her foreigner’s registration certificate.

Both of them were later jailed for a term of one year.

Similarly many others in prisons would be released soon.