Critically endangered agarwood tree found in Assam for the first time

Guwahati: Scientists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have confirmed the presence of Aquilaria khasiana—a Critically Endangered agarwood-producing tree species—in Assam’s Jeypore Reserve Forest.

Previously believed to be endemic to Meghalaya, this marks the first officially recorded occurrence of the species in Assam.

The findings, published in Scientific Reports, represent a breakthrough in both conservation and plant taxonomy. Researchers used a combination of morphological analysis and DNA barcoding to verify the species’ identity and successfully sequenced its complete chloroplast genome for the first time.

“This study reports a new distribution record for A. khasiana in Assam,” the researchers wrote, noting the discovery of 210 mature trees in the protected Jeypore Reserve Forest—a striking contrast to the dwindling population in Meghalaya.

Historically, A khasiana was known only from a few isolated locations in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills. The last sighting before 2016 dated back to the 1950s.

When the species was rediscovered in 2016 at Mawkasain, researchers found just nine individuals, including a single mature tree. A 2023–24 survey recorded a further decline, with only five trees remaining.

In contrast, the newly identified Assam population offers a glimmer of hope. However, it also raises new scientific questions. Genetic analysis revealed that A khasiana, though morphologically consistent with the Aquilaria genus, clusters closely with Gyrinops walla—a related species from the Western Ghats and Sri Lanka.

“In both phylogenetic analyses, A khasiana was placed within the Gyrinops clade and showed a close affinity with G walla,” the study reported, suggesting the need for deeper evolutionary and taxonomic research into agarwood-producing species in South Asia.

Agarwood, also known as gaharu, oud, or eaglewood, is a highly valued aromatic resin used in perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine. Its rarity and market value often lead to overexploitation and illegal trade.

Despite the promising discovery in Assam, the situation remains dire for the species. The Mawkasain population continues to face severe threats, including habitat degradation due to forest fires, illegal timber felling, non-timber forest product collection, and firewood harvesting. The single mature tree at Mawkasain has also been damaged by Heortia vitessoides, a known insect pest.

The researchers emphasize that A khasiana still qualifies as Critically Endangered under IUCN criteria [CR A2cd; C2a(ii)], with over 80% of its population lost in recent decades. The threats remain active and largely irreversible.

Calling for immediate conservation efforts, the authors urge forest departments in both Assam and Meghalaya to act swiftly. They recommend stringent protection measures, ongoing monitoring, and the implementation of a comprehensive species recovery programme.

“The remaining individuals, especially in unprotected areas like Mawkasain, need urgent attention,” the study concludes. “Legal safeguards, community involvement, and habitat restoration will be crucial for preventing the extinction of Aquilaria khasiana.”