GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, released the theme song for 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

The theme song is composed by renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam chief minister said that the theme song is a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan and a step towards spreading the importance of Lachit Divas celebration and the emotions attached to it at all levels.

He hoped that the theme song would boost nationalistic fervor among the people and contribute to further promoting the ideals of Lachit Barphukan among the younger generation.

The Assam chief minister also informed in detail about the programmes undertaken by the state government to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the great Ahom general from November 18 to 25.

He said the celebration would begin on November 18 with march-past parade by Assam police, Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Indian Navy and Air Force personnel and NCC cadets in every district of Assam.

On November 19, an essay writing competition will be organized in the educational institutions across Assam.

The Assam chief minister said that the Assam government has taken initiatives for beautification of Lachit Barphukan’s maidam at Holongapar in Jorhat and to transform it into a tourist attraction.

The Assam government will also officially take over 50 bighas of land from the local people on November 20, he said adding that the state government will provide Rs 12 crore as a mark of gratitude to the local people who donate the land.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the huge project, which will cost around Rs 160 crore will include a 150-feet-tall bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan, an auditorium, guest house, an amphitheatre and light and sound show.

He also informed that the Assam government has taken steps to preserve the memory of the Battle of Alaboi and as a part of this, a 30 meter high hengdang will be erected at the memorial to glorify the sacrifice of Assamese soldiers.

In addition, there will be a museum, gallery, audio-visual gallery, exhibition hall etc. at the memorial.

The Assam chief minister further said that from November 20 to 22, various activities including blood donation camp, tree plantation and cultural and other activities like drama performances, debate competitions and extempore speech competitions will be held in the districts.

The Assam CM said the central program of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan will be held from November 23 to 25 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

A seminar on the golden era of the Ahom reign will be held on November 23.

An exhibition will be organized in New Delhi on the same day where various artefacts from the Assam State Museum will be displayed.

A cultural evening will also be held in New Delhi on the same day. Another seminar will be held in the morning of November 24.

Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the central function in the afternoon. A documentary based on the life of Lachit Barphukan will be launched at the event.

The Assam chief minister said the state government will also take initiative to broadcast the documentary through various electronic media in the next phase to spread the heroism of the great general in India and abroad.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan on November 25.