Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Liaison Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Liaison Officer

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : The candidate should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognized University

Desirable Qualification : Ability to forge strong interpersonal relationships, demonstrate collaborative approach, and also have strong communication and networking skills. The candidate shall preferably have previous experience also in liaising with major Mumbai based government and non-government agencies.

Essential Work Experience :

(i) The candidate should have direct work experience in handling liaison/ protocol duties of at least 3 years in the 5 years immediately preceding the date of retirement, in a Public Sector Bank in Mumbai or RBI.

(ii) Only such candidates who have retired from Public Sector Banks or RBI shall be eligible for the post.

(iii) The candidate will not be eligible to join on ‘lien/ secondment’ basis from their previous organization(s).

Job Roles :

(a) Acting as Single Point of Contact (SPOC) embedded in the respective Secretariats of Top Management, ensuring that communication between the Secretariats and various Departments of the Bank is seamless and for expeditious follow-up.

(b) Liaising with law enforcement and other government agencies, as per Bank’s requirements.

(c) Working in close coordination with the Protocol Unit under Secretary’s Department.

(d) Complementing the functions of Protocol Officers of the Bank.

(e) Working in close coordination with the offices of the Top Management.

(f) Coordinating activities and also engagements of the Top Management, ensuring that the schedules are managed effectively.

(g) Handling liaison requirements of the Top Management of the Bank and visiting dignitaries.

(h) Coordinating with Regional Offices of the Bank and other Departments/ Units of the Bank with regard to specific work requirements of the Top Management, under overall guidance from the respective offices of the Top Management.

(i) Any other miscellaneous work that may be assigned by CGM & Secretary or the Top Management from time to time.

How to apply :

The candidates applying for the post must submit their application (Application Form) by post/ courier / hand delivery to “The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, 3rd Floor, RBI Building, Opp. Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai – 400008” in the prescribed format.

Also, applicants must mail a copy of the application along with supporting documents to [email protected] with subject as “Application for the Post of LIAISON OFFICER ON FULL-TIME CONTRACT BASIS – #Name of the candidate#”

The cover containing the application should also be superscribed with the name of the post applied for i.e. ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF LIAISON OFFICER ON FULL-TIME CONTRACT BASIS’

The Application, enclosing all the prescribed documents should altogether reach the Board’s Office on or before 6:00 PM on July 14, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here