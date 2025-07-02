Aizawl: The Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA), the apex body representing local traders in the state, has urged Home Minister K Sapdanga to strictly implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system amid concerns over a possible influx of outsiders following the impending inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line.

During a meeting held in Aizawl on Tuesday, MIMA leaders expressed apprehension that the new railway link, which will connect Mizoram to the national rail network for the first time, could lead to a surge in migrants from other states.

This, they warned, could economically disadvantage the local Mizo population if ILP enforcement remains lax.

The Inner Line Permit is a mandatory travel document for Indian citizens entering protected states such as Mizoram, issued under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

MIMA’s general secretary, RMS Dawngkimi, stated that the organisation fears the influx could lead to “social and economic subjugation” of Mizos unless strict checks are put in place.

The traders’ body requested that ILP checks be upgraded at the Bairabi railway station, which lies close to the Assam border and is expected to be a key entry point into Mizoram once the railway becomes operational. They also demanded tighter control over the issuance of travel passes and regular inspections of existing ILP holders.

In addition, MIMA urged the state government to monitor passengers at roadside and halt stations along the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line and to construct fencing around the Sairang railway station to prevent passengers from bypassing verification procedures.

The Bairabi–Sairang railway line, developed by the Northeast Frontier Railway and recently cleared after a safety inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

Construction of the line began in 2015 under the Centre’s Act East Policy, aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in the Northeast.

Once operational, the railway line will link Aizawl with Silchar in Assam and integrate Mizoram into the broader Indian railway network. It is also seen as a strategic move to foster regional integration and development.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, speaking on Monday, acknowledged the likelihood of an influx and called on the Mizo people to prepare for peaceful coexistence with diverse communities. He also revealed that the Centre has agreed to provide Rajdhani Express services to connect Aizawl directly with Delhi, Kolkata, and Tripura.